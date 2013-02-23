AUCKLAND Feb 23 England's bowlers put their side into a strong position to seal victory in their one-day series against New Zealand as they bowled the hosts out for 185 in 43.5 overs in the third and final match at Eden Park on Saturday.

Captain Brendon McCullum (79) was the only batsman to provide any resistance after England's opening bowlers James Anderson and Steve Finn put immense pressure on the top order to restrict the hosts to 18 for three after 10 overs.

The poor start ensured New Zealand never really got their innings going as they were unable to take too many risks and lost wickets at regular intervals. Grant Elliot (24) was also needlessly run out by Ross Taylor just when the pair looked like they were comfortable.

Taylor's dismissal for 28 was also controversial when he was given out by umpire Chris Gaffaney after he appeared to nick a delivery from Stuart Broad to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, though Taylor immediately asked for it to be reviewed.

None of the review tools available, especially 'hot spot' that shows whether a batsmen has hit the ball, appeared conclusive, but the television umpire Rod Tucker decided the on-field decision should stand.

Finn was the pick of England's bowlers, having figures of three for 10 from eight overs before McCullum, who clubbed five sixes in his rear-guard action, and Andrew Ellis took 17 runs from his ninth over. Finn finished with three for 27.

The series is tied at 1-1.

