March 4 Factbox on the test series between New Zealand and England, which begins in Dunedin on Wednesday:
- - - -
Schedule:
First test March 6-10 University Oval, Dunedin
Second test March 14-18 Basin Reserve, Wellington
Third test March 22-26 Eden Park, Auckland
NEW ZEALAND
Test world ranking: Eighth
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Recent form (opponent/venue/result, most recent first):
January
South Africa Port Elizabeth Lost by innings and 193 runs
South Africa Cape Town Lost by innings and 27 runs
November 2012
Sri Lanka Colombo Won by 167 runs
Sri Lanka Galle Lost by 10 wickets
Squad (for first test): Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Peter Fulton, Tom Latham, Bruce Martin, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson.
- - - -
ENGLAND
Test world ranking: Second
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Andy Flower
- -
Recent form (opponent/venue/result, most recent first):
December, 2012
India Nagpur Match drawn
India Kolkata Won by seven wickets
November, 2012
India Mumbai Won by 10 wickets
India Ahmedabad Lost by nine wickets
Squad: Alastair Cook, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Ian Bell, Stuart Broad, Nick Compton, Steven Finn, Graham Onions, Monty Panesar, Kevin Pietersen, Matt Prior, Joe Root, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott, Chris Woakes
- - - -
New Zealand v England tests
Matches 94
New Zealand wins 8
England wins 45
Draws 41
- - - -
Recent England tours of New Zealand (Year/tests/winner/result):
1991-1992 Three England 2-0
1996-1997 Three England 2-0
2001-2002 Three Drawn 1-1
2007-2008 Three England 2-1