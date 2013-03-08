* McCullum launches blistering attack

By Greg Stutchbury

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 9 England's Alastair Cook and Nick Compton safely negotiated their way to lunch on the fourth day of the first test on Saturday, chipping 58 runs off New Zealand's first innings of lead of 293 without the loss of a wicket.

Both openers had made 25 with cautious knocks, a stark contrast to the blistering attack unleashed on England's bowlers by New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum earlier in the day before he declared the hosts' innings closed at 460 for nine.

New Zealand resumed their first innings on 402 for seven needing quick runs to attempt to force a result after the entire first day and virtually all of the third day's final session had been washed out.

McCullum quickly made his intentions clear by bringing up his 26th test half century with a massive six that sailed out of the boutique-sized University Oval off Stuart Broad, then hammering James Anderson for two further sixes in the next over.

The captain's pugnacious innings ended for 74 when he blasted a Broad delivery high into the air and Anderson comfortably took the catch at midwicket.

Spinner Bruce Martin was the last man dismissed for a well controlled 41 on debut when he nicked a Steve Finn delivery to Matt Prior and Neil Wagner was not out on four when McCullum called his batsmen back to the dressing room.

The hosts' strong first innings was built around Hamish Rutherford's dynamic 171, the second highest score by a New Zealander in his first test. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)