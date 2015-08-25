Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON Aug 25 England are to play three home tests against Sri Lanka next year and four against Pakistan.
"Pakistan and Sri Lanka will attract strong support from their own communities in this country," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement on Tuesday.
The home team will bid to avenge last year's 1-0 test series defeat by Sri Lanka in matches in Leeds, Durham and Lord's.
Pakistan, who are also England's opponents in a three-test series in the United Arab Emirates in October, will play tests at Lord's, Manchester, Birmingham and The Oval.
"(Captain) Alastair Cook was absolutely right to acknowledge the contribution of England's fans to our Ashes success," added Harrison in reference to the 3-2 victory over Australia in the series that ended on Sunday.
"They have been unwavering in their support this summer and we would urge as many as possible to return to our international venues next summer."
England will also take on both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek