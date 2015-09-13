MANCHESTER, England, Sept 13 England cricket captain Eoin Morgan retired hurt after being hit on the head by a bouncer from Australia's Mitchell Starc in the fifth and final one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Fielders rushed to help Morgan after he was struck on the back of the head in the seventh over. He was given treatment before being replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Starc was visibly shaken by the incident.

Last November, Australian international Phillip Hughes died two days after being struck on the head by a ball while he was batting in a first-class state match in Sydney.

England Cricket said on Twitter that Morgan, who was wearing a helmet, was being treated for concussion and will take no further part in the game. James Taylor will captain the side in his absence.

England had already slipped to 22-3 in the sixth over of the deciding game of the series. (Writing by Clare Fallon in London; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)