May 30 Dinesh Chandimal completed a fine century as Sri Lanka continued to hold up England's bid to clinch the series by moving on to 403 for six at lunch on the fourth day of the second test in Durham on Monday.

The touring side, crushed in the opening test and bowled out for 101 in the first innings, are six runs ahead in the match after losing only one wicket in the morning session.

Chandimal, badly dropped by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off James Anderson on 69, was 108 not out at the interval with Rangana Herath on 37.

Sri Lanka had resumed on 309 for five and England's only success was the dismissal of Milinda Siriwardana for 35, well caught by Alex Hales at third slip off Anderson to end a sixth-wicket partnership of 92.

Anderson found the inside edge of Chandimal's bat but Bairstow spilled a simple chance and the 26-year-old right-hander took full advantage, reaching his sixth test hundred with a thick outside edge for four off Chris Woakes. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)