(Adds Roland-Jones first name in second para)

LONDON, July 7 England have recalled Yorkshire batsman Gary Ballance for the first test against Pakistan at Lord's next week but paceman Jimmy Anderson misses out with a shoulder injury.

England have turned to uncapped Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones in their 12-man squad announced on Thursday and he will compete with Nottinghamshire's Jake Ball.

Ballance, 26, has been included in place of Nick Compton, who is taking a break from the game.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have also been left out along with Lancashire bowler Anderson, who has not recovered after injuring his shoulder against Sri Lanka last month.

The Lord's test begins on July 14.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)