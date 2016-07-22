July 22 Captain Alastair Cook and Joe Root led England to 95 for one after the early loss of Alex Hales at lunch on the first day of the second test against Pakistan in Manchester on Friday.

Cook, who won the toss in good batting conditions, was unbeaten on 40 at the interval with Root on 41 at Old Trafford.

Hales was dropped by Asad Shafiq at gully off Mohammad Amir but the fast bowler soon bowled him for 10 with a fast full-pitched delivery.

Root straight-drove his second delivery from Rahat Ali to the boundary and looked in good form after a poor recent run while Cook hit six fours in an assured innings.

Pakistan won the first match of the four-test series by 75 runs.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)