July 24 England picked up four wickets on a rain-disrupted third morning of the second test to reduce Pakistan to 119 for eight in Manchester on Sunday.

The touring side, replying to England's massive 589 for eight declared, resumed on 57 for four and James Anderson soon had Shan Masood caught at second slip by Joe Root for 39.

Rain forced the players off the field for about an hour and when they returned Asad Shafiq, on four, drove loosely at a wide ball from Stuart Broad and Alex Hales took a simple catch at point.

Sarfraz Ahmed showed some attacking intent and hit five boundaries in his 26 before nicking Ben Stokes to Root at an overcast Old Trafford.

Root, who scored a test-best 254 on Saturday, pouched his fourth slip catch just before the interval, Yasir Shah, on one, becoming Chris Woakes's fourth victim of the innings.

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq battled through to 22 not out at lunch but his team need another 271 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Pakistan won the first match in the four-test series by 75 runs at Lord's.

