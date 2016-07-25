MANCHESTER, England, July 25 England seamer James Anderson left Pakistan wobbling on 47 for two at lunch on the fourth day as the visitors began the daunting task of trying to avoid defeat in the second test at Old Trafford on Monday.

The hosts added a quickfire 75 to their overnight 98 for one, with skipper Alastair Cook and Joe Root playing freely, before declaring to set Pakistan an unlikely victory target of 565.

Anderson then struck to remove Shan Masood for one, the opener edging a ball to Cook at first slip that moved away, and trap Azhar Ali plumb lbw for eight.

Pakistan survived without any more setbacks although Younus Khan should have been dismissed when he was dropped in the slips by Cook off Ben Stokes.

Mohammad Hafeez was 24 not out at lunch with Younus on 12 but Pakistan are in deep trouble.

England, trailing 1-0 in the series after defeat at Lord's, amassed 589 for eight declared in their first innings with Root scoring 254.

They then bowled out Pakistan for 198 but declined to enforce the follow-on on Sunday.

Cook and Root were at the crease for only nine overs on Monday before the declaration but both scored at a rapid rate with the captain 76 not out and Root unbeaten on 71.

Pakistan would have to score the highest total achieved in a test-match run chase to win. The record is 418. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)