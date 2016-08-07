Aug 7 Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali shared a stubborn unbroken second-wicket partnership to take Pakistan to 69 for one at lunch on the final day of the third test in Birmingham on Sunday.

Chasing a notional 343 for victory, Pakistan lost Mohammad Hafeez for two when he inexplicably pulled a short ball from Stuart Broad straight to Chris Woakes on the long leg boundary.

Sami and Azhar, who put together a century partnership in the first innings, batted calmly to give their side hope of saving the match and sending the teams into the final match of the series level at 1-1.

Sami was 36 not out at the interval with Azhar on 30.

England earlier extended their second innings to 445 for six before captain Alastair Cook declared.

The hosts added 31 runs in four overs in the morning, with Jonny Bairstow dismissed for 83 and Moeen Ali finishing unbeaten on 86. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)