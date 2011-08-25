DUBLIN Aug 25 Eoin Morgan led England to
victory over his native Ireland in his first match as captain of
his adopted country on Thursday in a rain-affected 50 overs
match.
Man-of-the-match Morgan scored 59 in England's 201 for eight
while Jonathan Trott collected 69.
Ireland, who defeated England in their last one-day match at
the World Cup this year, replied with 117 for eight to lose by
11 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method.
England fielded a fledgling side after completing a series
whitewash over India at the Oval on Monday. Only Morgan and Ravi
Bopara, who replaced the injured Trott, played in the fourth
test.
Kevin O'Brien, whose 113 from 63 balls propelled Ireland to
victory in Bangalore, hit consecutive sixes off debutant
leg-spinner Scott Borthwick but his dismissal for 26 spelt the
end of Irish hopes of another upset.
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories