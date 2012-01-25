(adds quotes)
By Matt Smith
ABU DHABI Jan 25 England's Stuart Broad
and Graeme Swann were the scourge of Pakistan as they picked up
six wickets to reduce the hosts to 256 for seven on the first
day of the second test on Wednesday.
Pakistan captain Misbah ul-Haq remained unbeaten on 83 at the
close but England, the world's top-ranked team, made a good
start to the match following their 10-wicket drubbing in the
first test and Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar admitted the
tourists had the upper hand.
"I think they are in a better position because we lost a
couple more wickets we were not expecting," Umar told reporters.
"If we were at the same score at five (wickets) down, then I
think we would have been in the better position. If we cross 300
runs that would be great."
Umar defended Pakistan's decision to bat first, saying that
it meant England must bat last on what is likely to be an
increasingly difficult wicket.
England's Monty Panesar, recalled in place of injured seamer
Chris Tremlett for his first test appearance since 2009, said
his team were happy with their start.
"Come the start of the day, we would have taken seven
wickets," said Panesar. "You're going to get some chances taken,
some chances dropped, but overall we're very pleased with the
day."
The touring side looked like they might rue a hat-trick of
missed catches as ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq put on a fifth-wicket
stand of 100 to reach 203 for four but Swann and Broad struck in
the final session to tip the balance in England's favour.
Pakistan, who play home matches in the Gulf region due to
security problems in their country, started confidently. Openers
Mohammad Hafeez and Umar added 50 as Broad and James Anderson
struggled to make an impression with the new ball.
Captain Andrew Strauss then turned to spin duo Swann and
Panesar, with England fielding a four-man attack including two
slow bowlers for the first time since 2003, and the decision was
soon vindicated.
In the 19th over, Swann bowled Umar for 16 with a straight
delivery the batsmen foolishly left to clip his off stump,
reducing Pakistan to 51 for one.
IMMEDIATE AMENDS
Panesar then dropped a stooping caught and bowled chance,
but he made immediate amends, dismissing Hafeez for 31 with his
next delivery which squeezed between bat and pad to strike the
leg stump as Pakistan reached 73 for two at lunch.
Broad returned to the attack after the interval and the
all-rounder dismissed Younus Khan and Azhar Ali in quick
succession, sending their off-stumps flying with searing
deliveries.
Ul-Haq and Shafiq fought back, cheered on by a small crowd in
the Sheikh Zayed stadium, an oasis of green in the industrial
outskirts of the UAE capital.
Both batsmen had lucky escapes. Ul-Haq survived a fierce lbw
appeal on nought, umpire Bruce Oxenford deciding the captain's
bat hit the ball before it struck his pads, and he again escaped
on 30 when Anderson put down a catch at slip off Panesar.
Alastair Cook at short-leg also failed to snaffle an edge
from Shafiq before it hit the turf as the batsmen recorded his
fifth test half-century.
Swann then trapped Shafiq lbw for 58 as he attempted a sweep
shot, leaving Pakistan on 203 for five.
Strauss was found wanting as Anderson let rip with the second
new ball, dropping an easy catch at slip after Adnan Akmal
sliced an outside edge.
Broad then claimed his third wicket, Akmal falling for nine
after being trapped lbw, and Abdur Rehman went for a duck as
Swann snared him with a ball that turned sharply past the
left-hander to hit off-stump.
