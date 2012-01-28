(Adds quotes)
* Pakistan take unbeatable 2-0 series lead
* Rehman takes 6-25 as spinners cause havoc
ABU DHABI, Jan 28 Spinner Abdur Rehman
took six wickets as Pakistan beat England by 72 runs in the
second test on Saturday to clinch the three-match series,
bowling out the tourists for 72 in their second innings after
another abject batting display.
England, the number one test side in the world, had earlier
dismissed Pakistan for 214 to give themselves a target of 145 to
win in Abu Dhabi.
But Andrew Strauss's men again failed to deal with the
host's triple spin threat of Rehman, Saeed Ajmal and Mohammad
Hafeez.
Rehman ended on 6-25, while Ajmal's figures were 3-22.
"The way the ball was turning it was really difficult to
play left-arm spinners on that wicket," Pakistan captain
Misbah-ul-Haq told reporters. "So we were thinking we can put
pressure on England and make a match of it.
"It's a big win for us - even in these kinds of conditions
to beat the number one side is a big effort from our team."
For England, only Strauss (32) and Matt Prior (18) managed
double figures in the second innings, the tourists losing all 10
wickets in the space of 22 overs.
"Those (low) totals are the hardest to chase because you
know you are almost there and it's easy to be caught between two
stools, whether to be patient and wait for scoring opportunities
to appear or to take the bull by the horns," Strauss told
reporters.
"It's bitterly disappointing ... having done all that hard
work you need to go on and complete the job and we just didn't
play well enough, individually and collectively."
Alastair Cook (7) was the first to go, caught and bowled by
Hafeez, who stooped to get his fingers to the ball inches from
the turf.
Ian Bell (3) came in at number three in place of Jonathan
Trott who had been off the field with a stomach complaint and
the Warwickshire batsman lasted just three balls before
deflecting an Ajmal delivery on to his stumps with an inside
edge.
Kevin Pietersen (1) and Eoin Morgan (0) then continued their
miserable form, falling to Rehman in the space of three balls.
Pietersen was trapped lbw after lunging forward to defend,
while Morgan saw his leg stump felled.
Strauss had earlier escaped, deflecting a Rehman delivery
off his bat and pad to Azhar Ali at short leg. Ali sunk to his
knees to scoop the ball up before it hit the ground, but the
third umpire thought otherwise, earning the England captain what
was to prove to be a fleeting reprieve.
Strauss went lbw to Rehman, as did the returning Trott (1),
while the slow left-armer clean bowled Broad through the gate as
England offered little resistance.
Earlier, Monty Panesar bagged six wickets in his first test
since 2009 as England thrived in the field, but their subsequent
collapse was reminiscent of their woes in the first test in
Dubai, when they slumped to 43-5 in their first innings and went
on to lose by 10 wickets.
Pakistan play their home matches in the Gulf due to security
problems at home.
