DUBAI Feb 4 Pakistan's spinners took just
50 minutes to send back England's lower order to trail by 42
runs on day two of the third test against Pakistan on Saturday.
Abdur Rehman's five-wicket haul ensured a half-century by
captain Andrew Strauss (56) only resulted in a modest lead for
the tourists.
England will have to bat last on a wicket that is helping
the bowlers, as they try to salvage the series and avoid a 3-0
whitewash.
England resumed on 104 for 6, with Andrew Strauss on 41 and
James Anderson on 3 but the morning session started brightly for
Pakistan.
The hosts, playing their home matches in Dubai due to
security reasons, launched their spinners into attack, who found
immediate success.
Rehman, enjoying a purple patch of form, got his fourth
wicket in the match, dislodging the leg stump of nightwatchman
Anderson in the first over.
A doosra by Saeed Ajmal rapped Stuart Broad on the pad,
declared lbw on review. Rehman got his fifth wicket as Strauss
stepped out to heave one over the park, only to be stumped.
Swann added a quick 16 runs in the end but was soon caught
in a lofted shot off Ajmal.
