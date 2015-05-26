LONDON May 26 Australian Trevor Bayliss has been appointed head coach of the England national team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old succeeds Peter Moores, who was sacked earlier this month following England's dismal performance at this year's World Cup and a 1-1 draw in a test series in West Indies.

Bayliss's first major task will be to guide England during the five-match Ashes series against his native Australia.

The series begins on July 8. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)