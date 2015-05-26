Cricket-Australia paceman Tait announces retirement
March 27 Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.
LONDON May 26 Australian Trevor Bayliss has been appointed head coach of the England national team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 52-year-old succeeds Peter Moores, who was sacked earlier this month following England's dismal performance at this year's World Cup and a 1-1 draw in a test series in West Indies.
Bayliss's first major task will be to guide England during the five-match Ashes series against his native Australia.
The series begins on July 8. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)
March 27 Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.
March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 67-0) T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50 J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88 K. Williamson not out 148 N. Broom