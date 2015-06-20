LONDON, June 20 Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned a brilliant 83 not out in Durham to lead England to a three-wicket win over New Zealand on the Duckworth-Lewis method on Saturday, earning a 3-2 victory in the five-match series of one-dayers.

In a rain-affected game at Chester-le-Street, Bairstow's classy knock helped England chase down a revised total of 192 from 26 overs with six balls to spare.

World Cup runners-up New Zealand hit 283 for nine off 50 overs and looked to be heading for a comfortable victory after taking several early wickets.

But Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow, replacing the injured Jos Buttler, produced an innings worthy of a thrilling series that yielded more than 3,000 runs for the first time in a five-match ODI encounter.

England and New Zealand will now contest a one-off Twenty20 match at Old Trafford on June 23. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez)