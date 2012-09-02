Sept 2 A seventh-wicket partnership of 40 runs between Robin Petersen and Dean Elgar helped South Africa salvage a score of 220-8 and leave the fourth one-day international finely balanced on Sunday.

Petersen came to the crease with the visitors on 174-6 and little over six overs remaining but the 33-year-old hit a quickfire 31 off 20 to leave South Africa with a respectable total.

An earlier 51-run partnership between captain AB de Villiers and Elgar steadied things for the tourists after they were reduced to 115-4 off 28.4 overs.

James Tredwell continued to make the most of his chance in the team finishing with figures of 3-35 while Ravi Bopara claimed two wickets in three overs including that of Hashim Amla.

The opener scored 45 having been dropped on five by Tredwell who also failed to hold on to an edge by Graeme Smith on 26 but England did not pay too dearly for those missed chances.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1.