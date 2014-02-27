DUBAI Feb 27 England's dressing room will be a better place without Kevin Pietersen after the controversial batsman was sacked following the calamitous Ashes tour of Australia, wicketkeeper-batsman Matt Prior said on Thursday.

Prior, vice-captain on the tour, said Pietersen's ability should have made him "the best England cricketer to ever walk this planet" and the decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board to dispense with him would not have been taken lightly.

When asked if the dressing room would be a better place without the South African-born batsman, Prior replied: "Yes, it will.

"I think one of the biggest things they (the ECB) want to rediscover is the value of playing cricket for England, the honour and the pride you need to show as an England cricketer," he said at a Q&A event in Dubai.

"And they only want people in that dressing room that are going to be passionate about England winning and performing." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)