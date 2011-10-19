Oct 19 England called up Graham Onions to the
squad for the remainder of the one-day internationals in India
after fast bowler Chris Woakes was ruled out with a thigh strain
on Wednesday.
"Woakes suffered the injury on Sunday during England
practice in Delhi and will now undertake a rehabilitation period
that rules him out of the remaining three ODIs against India,"
the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
England trail the five-match series 2-0. The third match is
in Mohali on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To query
or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)