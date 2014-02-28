Cricket-Bangladesh lose late wickets after Chandimal ton
COLOMBO, March 16 Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session to slump to 214 for five on day two of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Feb 28 West Indies totalled 269 for six in their 50 overs against England in the opening one-day international at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.
Scores:
West Indies 269 for six (Dwayne Bravo 87 not out, L. Simmons 65, D. Sammy 61, T. Bresnan 3-68) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
RANCHI, India, March 16 Limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell's composed unbeaten 82 in the third test against India proved the explosive all-rounder has what it takes to succeed in the long format, Australia team mate Matt Renshaw said on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 16 India captain Virat Kohli will undergo scans on his injured right shoulder after missing much of the opening day's action in the third test against Australia, his team said on Thursday.