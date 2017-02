Aug 12 The ten highest test innings by England batsmen after Alastair Cook scored 294 against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday

Batsman Score Opposition Venue Date

Len Hutton 364 Australia The Oval Aug. 1938

Wally Hammond 336 not out New Zealand Auckland March 1933

Graham Gooch 333 India Lord's July 1990

Andy Sandham 325 West Indies Kingston April 1930

John Edrich 310 not out New Zealand Leeds July 1965

Alastair Cook 294 India Birmingham Aug. 2011

Reginald Foster 287 Australia Sydney Dec. 1903

Peter May 285 not out West Indies Birmingham May 1957

Denis Compton 278 Pakistan Nottingham July 1954

Batsman Score Opposition Venue Date

Dennis Amiss 262 not out West Indies Kingston Feb. 1974