Jan 17 England were bowled out for 192 after tea on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan in Dubai on Tuesday.

England won the toss and opted to bat.

Scores: England 192 (M. Prior 70 not out; Saeed Ajmal 7-55) v Pakistan