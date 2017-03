(Refiles fixing deficit)

AUCKLAND, March 24 England were bowled out for 204, a first-innings deficit of 239 runs, after tea on the third day of the third test against New Zealand at Eden Park on Sunday.

Scores: New Zealand 443 (P. Fulton 136, K. Williamson 91; S. Finn 6-125) v England 204 (M. Prior 73; T. Boult 6-68) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)