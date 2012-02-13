Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Feb 13 England made 260 for seven wickets in the first one-day international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Scores: England 260-7 (A. Cook 137, R. Bopara 50; Saeed Ajmal 5-43) v Pakistan (Editing by Toby Davis)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)