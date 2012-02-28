* Poor form against Pakistan proves costly
Feb 28 Middle order batsman Eoin Morgan
paid the price for a string of low scores as he was dropped from
England's squad named on Tuesday for the two-test series against
Sri Lanka starting next month.
Morgan scored just 82 runs at an average of 13.66 in six
innings as the world's top-ranked test side were outplayed by
Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates, losing the series 3-0.
In the subsequent one-day internationals, which England won
4-0, Morgan fared only marginally better, notching 66 runs with
a highest score of 25 not out.
The 25-year-old has played 16 tests since making his debut
against Bangladesh in 2010.
All rounder Samit Patel, a regular in England's one-day
team, was added to the test squad for the first time, while off
spinner James Tredwell, who played his only previous test in
2010, was recalled.
"He (Morgan) needs to go away and work on his test
technique... that will be quite difficult for him at this moment
because he is going straight to the IPL (Indian Premier
League)," national selector Geoff Miller told Sky Sports News.
"But I'm sure he will be wanting to re-establish his career
back in the test arena and he's a strong enough character to do
that.
"It's not an excuse culture that we're in with this England
team, we have to make the decisions on certain players and
certain areas and we wanted to cover the spin options as well as
the batting options, so he missed out because we needed to try
somebody else as well.
"Ravi (Bopara) has got an opportunity to fight for the
batting spot with Samit Patel, who has shown a lot of promise."
Paceman Tim Bresnan, who missed the Pakistan series with an
elbow injury, returned to the squad with Graham Onions, called
in as cover in the UAE, omitted.
"We have selected a squad that we feel will be able to make
best use of the conditions we are likely to encounter in Sri
Lanka," Miller added.
"There is no doubt that this test series will be a
challenging one but it is exciting that players have an
opportunity to demonstrate that they have learnt from the
disappointment of the Pakistan test series and can make further
strides in developing the skills needed to succeed on the
sub-continent."
The first test starts in Galle on March 26 with the second
test in Colombo beginning on April 3.
Squad: Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad,
Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Ravi Bopara, Steven Finn, Samit
Patel, James Tredwell, Tim Bresnan, Steven Davies, Monty Panesar
