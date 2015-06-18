Cricket-South Africa win toss, elect to bat in third test v NZ
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
LONDON, June 18 Father Time, the weather vane featuring a cloaked figure holding a scythe while bending over cricket stumps, has returned to the Mound Stand clock at Lord's after undergoing repairs.
The weather vane, which has stood at the venue since being donated by architect Herbert Baker in 1926, had been damaged by strong winds in March.
"Oh yes! I'm back #LoveLords", said the ground's Twitter account on Thursday accompanied by an image of Father Time back on his perch.
Father Time was also damaged during the Second World War and struck by lightning in 1992.
Lord's will host the second Ashes test that starts on July 16 between England and Australia. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez)
WELLINGTON, March 25 South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Koc