LONDON, June 18 Father Time, the weather vane featuring a cloaked figure holding a scythe while bending over cricket stumps, has returned to the Mound Stand clock at Lord's after undergoing repairs.

The weather vane, which has stood at the venue since being donated by architect Herbert Baker in 1926, had been damaged by strong winds in March.

"Oh yes! I'm back #LoveLords", said the ground's Twitter account on Thursday accompanied by an image of Father Time back on his perch.

Father Time was also damaged during the Second World War and struck by lightning in 1992.

Lord's will host the second Ashes test that starts on July 16 between England and Australia. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Tony Jimenez)