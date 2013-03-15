Cricket-Bangladesh begin tough chase after Tharanga ton
March 10 Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga struck his third test century to help his team set Bangladesh a mammoth 457-run victory target on the penultimate day of the first test on Friday.
WELLINGTON, March 16 New Zealand were for 169 for five, a deficit of 296 runs, at lunch on the third day of the second test against England at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.
Scores: England 465 (J. Trott 121, N. Compton 100, K. Pietersen 73, M. Prior 82; B. Martin 4-130) v New Zealand 169-5 (B. McCullum 52 not out; S. Broad 3-44) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga b M. Hasan
BENGALURU, March 10 Assistant coach David Saker will take charge of Australia for their one-day international tour of India later this year, allowing head coach Darren Lehmann to take a break.