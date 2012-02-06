DUBAI, Feb 6 England were 89 runs for two, chasing 324 for victory, at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test against Pakistan in Dubai on Monday. Scores: England 141 (Abdur Rehman 5-40) & 89-2 v Pakistan 99 and 365 (Azhar Ali 157, Younus Khan 127, Monty Panesar 5-124) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Peter Rutherford)