Cricket-West Indian Russell could face extended ban
KINGSTON, March 8 West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is facing the prospect of an extension to his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, March 7 England were 81 for five at lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday. The first day was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
Scores: England 81-5 (N. Wagner 3-38) v New Zealand (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
KINGSTON, March 8 West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is facing the prospect of an extension to his one-year ban for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
March 8 Australia captain Steve Smith and his India counterpart Virat Kohli have escaped any charges after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) incident in this week's Bengaluru test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.
March 8 Australia captain Steve Smith and his India counterpart Virat Kohli have escaped any charges after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) incident in this week's Bengaluru test, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.