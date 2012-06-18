LONDON, June 18 A Surrey county cricketer tipped
as a potential future England player died on Monday after being
struck by a train in London, his club said.
Batsman Tom Maynard, 23, son of former England and Glamorgan
player Matthew Maynard, was hit by a train on London's subway
network near Wimbledon Park station in the south of the capital
just after 0400 GMT (0500 BST).
Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious
and that the case would be passed to the coroner.
Maynard's club said he was a huge talent who had the
potential to follow his father into full international cricket,
having already played for the England Lions, the second tier
national side.
"Tom Maynard was a prodigiously talented young batsman who
had made an incredible start to his career and was clearly
destined for far greater things," Surrey chairman Richard
Thompson said in a statement.
"There is a profound sense of loss at the passing of Tom. To
lose anybody at such a young age is an utterly senseless
tragedy."
Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff in 1989, Maynard began his
career at Glamorgan before signing a three-year deal with Surrey
County Cricket Club in 2011.
After making his senior debut as an 18-year-old, he earned a
reputation as a powerful hitter and averaged more than 40 in
domestic competitions in 2011.
Giles Clarke, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket
Board (ECC) said Maynard's death was a "tragic loss".
"Tom was a player of enormous potential who had already
represented England Lions and had an exciting future ahead of
him," he said in a statement.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter:
"Someone with so much talent and so much to look forward to. Why
is life so cruel sometimes?"
Surrey postponed a planned game against Hampshire Royals at
the Oval on Wednesday as a mark of respect.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths, editing by Pritha Sarkar)