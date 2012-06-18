LONDON, June 18 A Surrey county cricketer tipped as a potential future England player died on Monday after being struck by a train in London, his club said.

Batsman Tom Maynard, 23, son of former England and Glamorgan player Matthew Maynard, was hit by a train on London's subway network near Wimbledon Park station in the south of the capital just after 0400 GMT (0500 BST).

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and that the case would be passed to the coroner.

Maynard's club said he was a huge talent who had the potential to follow his father into full international cricket, having already played for the England Lions, the second tier national side.

"Tom Maynard was a prodigiously talented young batsman who had made an incredible start to his career and was clearly destined for far greater things," Surrey chairman Richard Thompson said in a statement.

"There is a profound sense of loss at the passing of Tom. To lose anybody at such a young age is an utterly senseless tragedy."

Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff in 1989, Maynard began his career at Glamorgan before signing a three-year deal with Surrey County Cricket Club in 2011.

After making his senior debut as an 18-year-old, he earned a reputation as a powerful hitter and averaged more than 40 in domestic competitions in 2011.

Giles Clarke, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECC) said Maynard's death was a "tragic loss".

"Tom was a player of enormous potential who had already represented England Lions and had an exciting future ahead of him," he said in a statement.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Twitter: "Someone with so much talent and so much to look forward to. Why is life so cruel sometimes?"

Surrey postponed a planned game against Hampshire Royals at the Oval on Wednesday as a mark of respect. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths, editing by Pritha Sarkar)