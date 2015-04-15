LONDON, April 15 England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the squad for the final two test matches of their tour of West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Moeen, recovering from a side strain suffered during the World Cup, played for his county Worcestershire to prove his fitness, making 62 and four in a 10-wicket loss to Yorkshire.

"@MoeenAli will join up with the England squad in Grenada on Saturday after the first test," the ECB said on Twitter.

The 27-year-old has played seven test matches, making 286 runs -- including a top score of 108 not out -- and taking 22 wickets with his off-spinners.

