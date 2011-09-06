LONDON, Sept 6 England batsman Eoin Morgan has
been ruled out of the rest of the five-match one-day series
against India after feeling "acute pain" in a recurring shoulder
injury.
"Eoin initially developed discomfort in his right shoulder
during the Ashes tour (in Australia) in the winter and has been
managing the injury until now," medical officer Nick Peirce said
in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
"Unfortunately there has been an acute flare-up in his pain
which has not responded to treatment. This is a chronic injury
and predominantly effects Eoin's diving and throwing.
"He now requires a progression in his treatment and will
undertake further specialist assessment in the next week before
a decision on his forthcoming treatment will be determined."
Morgan's absence will be a blow for England as he was one of
the in-form players during the recent test series when the hosts
humiliated India 4-0.
The Dublin-born left-hander captained England to victory in
a one-dayer against his native Ireland last month and averages
40.45 from his 48 ODIs for England with three centuries.
England are due to start a rain-reduced second match of the
ODI series against India in Southampton later on Tuesday. The
first game was a no-result after bad weather also intervened in
Durham.
(Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez)