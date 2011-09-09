LONDON, Sept 9 England batsman Eoin Morgan is
set to undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the upcoming
one-day international tour of India, the England and Wales
Cricket Board said on Friday.
The Dublin-born left-hander saw a specialist on Friday about
the injury to his right shoulder and will now have an operation
next week which will rule him out of all cricket for around
three months.
England, who are currently playing a five-match one-day
series against India at home, are due to play a series of return
fixtures including five ODIs and one Twenty20 starting in
October.
"We have managed the injury to date with a conservative
program but Eoin has now reached the stage where surgery is most
appropriate progression of his treatment," ECB medical officer
Nick Peirce said in a statement.
"Following the operation Eoin will undertake a
rehabilitation programme ruling him out of all cricket for
approximately 12 weeks.
"The recovery period is anticipated to see him return to
full fitness ahead of England's tour of the UAE commencing in
January."
Morgan, who is England's Twenty20 vice-captain, led England
to victory against his native Ireland in a one-off ODI last
month.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)