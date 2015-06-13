LONDON, June 13 England have called up uncapped Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton as cover for injured fast bowler Chris Jordan for the last three matches of the one-day series against New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Jordan, who conceded 97 runs in nine overs during New Zealand's victory in the second game on Friday, has a side strain.

The series is level at 1-1 after two high-scoring games. The third one-day international is in Southampton on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)