Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON, June 13 England have called up uncapped Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton as cover for injured fast bowler Chris Jordan for the last three matches of the one-day series against New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.
Jordan, who conceded 97 runs in nine overs during New Zealand's victory in the second game on Friday, has a side strain.
The series is level at 1-1 after two high-scoring games. The third one-day international is in Southampton on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek