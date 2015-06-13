Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
LONDON, June 13 England have called up uncapped all-rounder Craig Overton to replace the injured Chris Jordan while fellow fast bowler Liam Plunkett has also been ruled out of the last three matches of the one-day series against New Zealand.
Jordan, who conceded 97 runs in nine overs during New Zealand's victory in the second game on Friday, has a side strain while Plunkett has a thigh problem, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.
A decision on who will replace Plunkett is expected to be made in the next 24 hours.
The series is level at 1-1 after two high-scoring games. The third one-day international is in Southampton on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek