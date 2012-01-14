LONDON Jan 14 Graeme Swann would like to
see Monty Panesar included in England's test team to play
Pakistan next week after his fellow spinner dismantled a
Pakistan Cricket Board XI in their final warm-up.
Panesar, who played his last test match in July 2009, took
5-57 in the first innings followed by 3-46 as England won the
practice match which ended in Dubai on Friday by 100 runs.
"I like the rhythm of spinners at each end and I'd go with
two in this part of the world," Swann told the BBC.
"Monty has done himself no harm and given (coach) Andy
Flower and (captain) Andrew Strauss a tough decision."
The Sussex bowler has taken 126 wickets in 39 test matches
at an average of 34.37 but has not featured for England since
the Ashes test against Australia in Cardiff in July 2009.
"He's shown he can be a match winner when he's back to his
best," Swann added.
"I spin the ball in, he spins it away and a partnership like
that can be formidable."
The first of England's three tests against Pakistan gets
underway on Tuesday in Dubai, after which they will play four
one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing By Alison Wildey)