KOLKATA, India Oct 25 England batsman Kevin Pietersen missed the fifth and final one-day international against India at Eden Gardens on Tuesday with a fractured thumb, the country's cricket board (ECB) said.

Pietersen fractured his left thumb while fielding in Sunday's fourth ODI in Mumbai and was replaced by Ian Bell in the England line-up for Tuesday's match.

"Scans have revealed Pietersen has a fractured left thumb after being struck while fielding during the second innings of Sunday's match," the ECB said in a statement on their website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"He will remain with the England team and continue to undergo assessment and treatment in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of England's forthcoming international Twenty20 fixture against India on Saturday."

England, down 4-0 in the five-match series, also brought back off-spinner Graeme Swann for leg-spinner Scott Borthwick, as captain Alastair Cook opted to field after winning the toss.

India dropped opening batsman Parthiv Patel and brought in Manoj Tiwary.

