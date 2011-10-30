KOLKATA Oct 30 England's Kevin Pietersen has
been reprimanded for showing dissent at the umpire after being
given out lbw during his side's six-wicket win over India in
Saturday's Twenty20 international in Kolkata.
Pietersen hit a match-winning 53 off just 39 balls at Eden
Gardens to earn England their only victory on the limited overs
tour of India, before he was given out lbw off Suresh Raina.
The flamboyant batsman pleaded guilty to the charge and
therefore no full hearing was required, the International
Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday.
"As an experienced cricketer, Kevin should know that when
the umpire raises his finger, a player should leave the crease
without showing his emotions no matter what he may think of the
decision," match referee Roshan Mahanama was quoted as saying.
"In this case, Kevin displayed excessive and obvious
disappointment at the decision which sent the wrong signals to
all those watching the match at the ground and on television,
and as such, merited some form of action."
