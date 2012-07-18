July 18 Kevin Pietersen was left out of England's provisional, 30-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old batsman retired from one-day international cricket in May but remains available to play Tests for England.

At the time, he said he would still have been available for England's Twenty20 world title defence in Sri Lanka in September and October but ECB selection policy stated that any player making himself unavailable for either of the one-day formats ruled himself out of consideration for both.

England will submit their final squad list of 15 on Aug. 18.

Pietersen was named player of the series when England won the 2010 World Twenty20 tournament in the Caribbean. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)