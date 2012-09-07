LONDON, Sept 7 England batsman Kevin Pietersen
was not among 10 players awarded central contracts for the 2013
season named by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday.
Pietersen was dropped from the team for the last test
against South Africa this month after allegedly sending
controversial text messages to opposing players and falling out
with team mates.
The 32-year-old right-hander retired from one-day
international cricket this year before reversing his decision
and is involved in ongoing discussions with the ECB over his
future with the team whose next test is in India in November.
Pietersen, born in South Africa, has scored more than 7,000
runs in 88 tests, averaging just under 50.
New test captain Alastair Cook, batsmen Ian Bell, Jonathan
Trott and Eoin Morgan and bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad,
Tim Bresnan, Steve Finn and Graeme Swann along with wicket
keeper Matt Prior were the players to get central contracts.
Fast bowler Graham Onions was among four players awarded
incremental contracts.
"Congratulations to Graham Onions who is the one addition to
the list of players who have been awarded increment contracts
and is in recognition of the effort he has put in since his
return from injury in 2011 and an indication that we feel he has
plenty to offer England in the coming months," national selector
Geoff Miller said in a statement.
