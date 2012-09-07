LONDON, Sept 7 England batsman Kevin Pietersen was not among 10 players awarded central contracts for the 2013 season named by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday.

Pietersen was dropped from the team for the last test against South Africa this month after allegedly sending controversial text messages to opposing players and falling out with team mates.

The 32-year-old right-hander retired from one-day international cricket this year before reversing his decision and is involved in ongoing discussions with the ECB over his future with the team whose next test is in India in November.

Pietersen, born in South Africa, has scored more than 7,000 runs in 88 tests, averaging just under 50.

New test captain Alastair Cook, batsmen Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott and Eoin Morgan and bowlers James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Tim Bresnan, Steve Finn and Graeme Swann along with wicket keeper Matt Prior were the players to get central contracts.

Fast bowler Graham Onions was among four players awarded incremental contracts.

"Congratulations to Graham Onions who is the one addition to the list of players who have been awarded increment contracts and is in recognition of the effort he has put in since his return from injury in 2011 and an indication that we feel he has plenty to offer England in the coming months," national selector Geoff Miller said in a statement. (Writing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)