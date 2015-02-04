LONDON Feb 4 After being sacked by England, Kevin Pietersen will appear at the World Cup after all, although he will swap his bat for a microphone after being signed up as a BBC radio pundit.

Pietersen, fourth on England's list of all-time run scorers in one-day internationals, was not considered for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand after his contract was terminated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year.

However, the outspoken batsman will be able to voice his opinions on England's attempts to win the trophy after being added to the Test Match Special commentary team.

"I really enjoyed having a go at some commentary during the Big Bash," Pietersen told the BBC.

"It will be good to return to Australia for the climax of what should be an exciting tournament."

Pietersen will work with the BBC from the quarter-finals onwards, joining the likes of Australian great Allan Border and Indian Sunil Gavaskar.

The World Cup starts on Feb. 14. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)