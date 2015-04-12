LONDON, April 12 Kevin Pietersen boosted his hopes of an England recall by scoring 170 for Surrey against Oxford MCCU on Sunday in his first red-ball match since the final Ashes test in January, 2014.

The controversial 34-year-old right-hander, axed by England last February, struck two sixes and 24 fours in his 149-ball knock as he bids to earn a recall to the national side.

Pietersen, who scored 23 centuries and 8,181 runs in 104 tests, has mainly played Twenty20 cricket since being dropped by England but enjoyed his return to the longer format of the game.

"I've been given a lifeline," South Africa-born Pietersen told the BBC. "I really like the way the new bosses are talking.

"English cricket needs to change. It looks like they are going to make some changes. I've not been happy over the last 14 months because England keep losing.

"It's not nice as an England fan as someone who has played passionately for England every time they have come out and played, so anything that can help England win, I'm all for."

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last week that Paul Downton, the man who oversaw Pietersen's sacking, was leaving his job as managing director and incoming chairman Colin Graves hinted recently that Pietersen could earn a recall.

England, who endured a dismal World Cup campaign this year, start a three-test series against West Indies in Antigua on Monday before home series against New Zealand and Australia. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)