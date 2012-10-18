LONDON Oct 18 England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been added to the test squad for the tour of India starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Pietersen was dropped from the team in August after sending text messages to members of the South African team during the test series between the two sides.

He was left out of the squad named to tour India but confirmed his commitment to playing for England two weeks ago with a view to rejoining the team after completing a reintegration process. (Editing by Ed Osmond)