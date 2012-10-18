Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
LONDON Oct 18 England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been added to the test squad for the tour of India starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.
Pietersen was dropped from the team in August after sending text messages to members of the South African team during the test series between the two sides.
He was left out of the squad named to tour India but confirmed his commitment to playing for England two weeks ago with a view to rejoining the team after completing a reintegration process. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.