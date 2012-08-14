* England captain taken aback by Pietersen fall out
* Batsman has apologised, says Surrey's Stewart
* South Africa's Kallis says he will be missed
(Adds Strauss, Stewart quotes)
By Matt Barker
LONDON, Aug 14 England captain Andrew Strauss
said Kevin Pietersen's falling out with the ECB was a surprise
after the batsman was dropped for sending South Africa players
text messages allegedly criticising his team mates and staff.
"I've always got on with Kevin," Strauss told Sky Sports
after Pietersen was excluded from the squad for the third and
final test against the Proteas starting at Lord's on Thursday.
"I've tried to be honest with him; he's been honest with me.
"That's why this has all been a bit of a surprise to me.
"I think the discontent that Kevin had with the (England and
Wales Cricket) Board over his contract situation was one that
the players didn't get involved in - and I didn't really get
involved in, if I'm honest.
"But over the last week I have had to get involved, because
there have been issues a little bit more central to his
relationship with the other players and our ability to perform
out in the middle."
Pietersen had intimated after the second test that he
intended to retire altogether from international cricket, only
to issue a statement via a staged YouTube interview insisting he
was still committed to playing for England.
As Pietersen seeks to talk his way back into the England
fold, Alec Stewart, executive director at the batsman's county
Surrey, told the BBC he had heard the player had said sorry to
the England and Wales Cricket Board over the texts episode.
"I'm hearing he's now apologised but hasn't had any
confirmation back from the ECB," said the former England
captain.
WORLD-CLASS PLAYER
South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis believes England
will miss Pietersen.
"He's a world-class player and he's proven that over many
years - putting in big performances for England - so I'm sure
he's going to be missed," Kallis told Sky Sports.
"I don't think it will affect him, I think he'll bounce back
and I think he's still got a lot of cricket ahead of him. He's
too good a player to stay out of the international scene."
But Graeme Swann and Tim Bresnan said England would work
better as a team without Pietersen in a match they must win to
ensure they remain the world's number one test nation.
"Just because you lose one player it doesn't necessarily
make you a weaker team," said England off-spinner Swann in his
Sun newspaper column on Tuesday.
"We all need to be pulling in the same direction - not 10 of
us doing it and one of us not."
Swann said England's one-day results had improved since
Pietersen gave up 50-over and Twenty20 international cricket in
May. "Since Kevin retired from limited-overs cricket we are
unbeaten in all matches in the shorter formats," he said.
England paceman Bresnan said: "It may be an even better
side.
"It's one of those things where a talented player has been
replaced by another talented player. Why should we miss certain
individuals just because they're not available for selection?"
Jonny Bairstow will replace Pietersen at Lord's.
Pietersen, man of the match at Headingley for his 149 in the
second test, was dropped for the final test the day after his
YouTube interview because of the controversial text messages.
EXCEPTIONAL MOOD
Bresnan said the spirit among the squad, who are 1-0 down in
the series, had not been destabilised by the furore surrounding
England's most explosive batsman.
"We met up yesterday, the mood in the camp was exceptional.
It's just like it always is. Always relaxed, quite focused, but
we've always got the driving desire to get that win," he said.
The Lord's test starts on Thursday.
In another twist to the embarrassing saga, England paceman
Stuart Broad issued a statement on the ECB website
(www.ecb.co.uk) on Tuesday denying any involvement in a fake
Twitter account using Pietersen's name.
Broad said: "Following last night's statement by Mr Richard
Bailey that he was responsible for creating a fake Twitter
account in Kevin Pietersen's name, I would like to confirm that
I had no involvement in this whatsoever.
"I met with the Managing Director - England Cricket, Hugh
Morris, this morning and assured him that I did not play any
role in the creation of this account or provide Mr Bailey with
any information regarding Kevin Pietersen or the England team.
"As has been widely reported Mr Bailey is a friend of mine,
but we had no conversations regarding this issue at all and I am
pleased that he has now decided to close the fake account down."
Morris told the website he was "fully satisfied" Broad had
not breached the confidence of any of his England team mates.
(Reporting By Matt Barker; editing by Robert Woodward and Ken
Ferris)