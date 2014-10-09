LONDON Oct 9 The following is a selection of quotes from Kevin Pietersen's autobiography, which was published on Thursday.

ON COACH ANDY FLOWER

- A clique choked our team and Andy Flower let that clique grow like a bad weed.

- Andy Flower. Contagiously sour, Infectiously dour. He could walk into a room and suck all the joy out of it in five seconds. Just a Mood Hoover. That's how I came to think of him.

ON THE ENGLAND AND WALES CRICKET BOARD (ECB)

- Money plays a part in my decisions, just as it has played a huge part in the ECB's decisions. Like the decision to allow Allen Stanford to land his helicopter on the hallowed turf at Lord's, bringing with him a box full of cash - $20 million in cash. I am straight up in it while the ECB are hypocritical.

- When we didn't have success as a distraction, they needed a scapegoat. Preferably somebody big, boisterous and annoying. Somebody who left colourful footprints on the pristine white carpets.

- Textgate was different ... on nothing but rumours I was convicted of the greatest betrayal since Judas.

ON PETER MOORES, WHO WAS SACKED AS ENGLAND COACH IN JANUARY 2009 ON THE SAME DAY PIETERSEN WAS FORCED TO RESIGN AS CAPTAIN

- Moores had inherited a great team from Duncan Fletcher, but it was clear from our performances that he was turning wine into water.

- Where Duncan had given us freedom, Moores was tapping on our heads like a woodpecker all day, every day.

- (He was) like a triple espresso, so intense.

- I wanted Moores to sit on the back seat -- in hindsight I don't think he's actually capable of doing that. He never took his hands off the steering wheel for a moment.

- I saw Moores and (his then assistant) Flower as two parts of the same problem. However the ECB obviously saw my captaincy and Moores as two parts of the same problem. Peter and I never saw eye to eye.

ON HIS TEAM MATES MATT PRIOR, GRAEME SWANN, STUART BROAD

- The dressing room slowly became the territory of those biggest mouths among the bowlers -- and a wicketkeeper. They ran an exclusive club. If you were outside that clique, you were fair game for mocking, ridicule, bullying. That's what those guys did.

- I'd spoken about the abuse on the field that Prior, Broad, Jimmy (Anderson) and Swann were giving the fielders. (Swann and Broad) argued that fielders should apologise to the bowlers if they've made a mistake. I just stood there and realised that it was the closest I've ever come to thinking I could willingly slap two guys on my own team.

- The way he (Prior) criticised people who'd made mistakes on the field to a playground or a workplace, this behaviour would be labelled as bullying. He does the managing upwards well. The schoolyard bully who is also teacher's pet.

ON HIS SOUTH AFRICAN ROOTS

- Whatever passport I carry, I will always have South Africa in my heart. One big mistake was not respecting South Africa and what it stands for. When I scored my first hundred there, I should never, ever, have kissed the England badge on my helmet.

ON BEING MADE ENGLAND CAPTAIN IN 2008

- I was playing all forms of cricket, and playing them well. So I was elected. Or handed the poisoned chalice.

ON HIMSELF

- I don't enjoy being ordinary.

- I think that me confronting mediocrity throughout my career has earned me this reputation of being destructive.

(Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)