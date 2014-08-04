LONDON Aug 4 Trent Bridge has been officially warned about its pitch by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the first test between England and India last month fizzled out into a run-laden draw.

In a statement on Monday the ICC said its Pitch Monitoring Process had concluded that the pitch failed to provide a fair contest between bat and ball.

England made 496 in reply to India's 457 and the match ended early on day five after India declared their second innings on 391 for nine.

"In reaching the verdict, the ICC observed that the pitch did not provide a fair contest between bat and ball throughout, and concluded that the pitch prepared for the match was of an unacceptable standard for Test cricket," the statement said.

The ICC said it took into account the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) and Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club's commitment to relay the wicket ahead of the next international cricket season.

The match featured a test world record 10th wicket partnership of 198 between England's Joe Root and James Anderson while India's last pairing also put on more than 100 runs in their first innings on the slow, flat track.

Trent Bridge is scheduled to host the fourth Ashes test against Australia next August. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)