PRETORIA Jan 20 Fast bowler Liam Plunkett has suffered a thigh muscle injury and must pass a fitness test before joining the England squad for the limited overs series against South Africa next month.

Plunkett, called up on Monday to replace the injured Steven Finn, was due to play for England Lions in two 50-over matches against Pakistan A in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Johannesburg but had to pull out of Wednesday's match in Dubai.

He will now have a check on his fitness on Thursday, ahead of the second match of the Lions series on Friday, after which decision on his departure to South Africa will be made, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Finn was ruled out of the remaining tour of South Africa with a side strain and is now in a race against time to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup in India in March.