DUBAI Feb 6 England captain Andrew
Strauss said there would be no knee-jerk reaction to the 3-0
series defeat by Pakistan that has seen his team's lead at the
top of the test rankings slashed to one point.
Another disappointing batting performance from England ended
in a 71-run defeat in the third and final test in Dubai on
Monday.
Only wicketkeeper Matt Prior averaged more than 30 for the
series in which all of England's batsmen struggled for runs.
While they performed admirably with the ball, England only
once scored more than 300 in an innings and suffered the
ignominy of being dismissed for 72 in the second test.
"It's going to take a little time for this to all sink in,
but we haven't been in the business of panic changes and
chopping and changing the side too much and I don't think we'll
start now," Strauss told reporters.
The comprehensive reverse for Strauss's side has left them
looking nervously over their shoulders after they plummeted
seven points to 118 in the rankings table, narrowly ahead of
South Africa in second.
Should the Proteas win all three of their upcoming tests
against New Zealand in March, they will finish top of the
standings at the April 1 annual cut off date.
"I've got great faith in our players, but in a way this is
an eye-opener for us that things don't get easier they get
harder," Strauss added.
Pakistan, who remain fifth in the standings, have closed the
gap on the sides above them and are now within striking distance
of India and Australia.
"I think today is like a dream come true," Pakistan coach
Mohsin Khan said. "It's not a very experienced team, not a world
beater, but it's a very talented team and I have lot of faith in
the captain (Misbah-ul-Haq).
"But we have to perform the same way when we play in
Australia, South Africa or England.
"To become number one it's very important you perform all
over the cricketing world."
