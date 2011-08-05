LONDON Aug 5 Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry might have caught the attention of England selectors after amassing 300 runs on Friday during a stand of 523 -- a record third wicket first-class partnership in England.

Neil McKenzie also scored 237 in the stand during the domestic match with Yorkshire which ended in a draw.

Carberry played his only test against Bangladesh last year but with regular England number three Jonathan Trott nursing a shoulder injury, the 30-year-old made a case for selection in the third test against India starting on Wednesday at Edgbaston.

Carberry, whose boasts 34 as his highest test score but has been out for nine months with blood clots on his lung, stroked 43 fours and belted two sixes during his 412-ball knock. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)